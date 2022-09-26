Mercy College announces summer honors

TOLEDO – Several area students were awarded honors for the Summer 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the Honor’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.

Archbold: Kristin Riley, Honors List.

Delta: Andrea Thatcher, Honors List.

Fayette: Addisyn Bentley, Honors List; Kaelyn Borton, Honors List; Rhys Ruger, Honors List.

Swanton: Hannah Irwin, Honors List; Emily Latusek, Honors List; Alexis Pirrwitz, Honors List; Judith Stasa, Honors List.