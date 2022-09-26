FCHC plans more Health Care Camps

Fulton County Health Center has two Health Care Camps scheduled over the next several months.

The health center started Health Care Camp in June 2015, as a way to share the facility with high school students, especially those curious about a healthcare career. Since then, they have hosted 34 groups of kids to date for a total of 186 students, representing 15 schools or colleges.

At the camp, students learn about vocational planning for a healthcare career, including concepts such as basic clinical and culture skills, confidentiality, infection control, empathy, insurance 101, practice wheelchair use and get a thorough tour of the hospital. The camp is also the gateway to ongoing job shadowing and volunteerism opportunities at FCHC.

The last camp was held on July 28, 2022. The nine attendees were Emily Birkhold, Ryleah Green, Raegan Radel, Alora Siegel, Caden Readshaw, Emma Smith, Elly Ward, Kate Friess, and Katie Moore.

The next two scheduled Health Care Camps will be Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday Jan. 22, from 1-4:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but the camp is limited to the first 10 students who register.

Interested students should contact Mary Gautz, Volunteer Coordinator at [email protected] or 419-330-2695 for more information about registering.