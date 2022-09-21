Vintage base ball coming to Sauder Village

Families can enjoy an afternoon of old-time base ball on Saturday as the Great Black Swamp Frogs, Elkhart County Railroaders and the Sauder Village Windmills gather for a Vintage Base Ball Tournament at Sauder Village. Base ball games will be played using rules from the 1860s and there will e a chance for kids to run the bases.

While vintage base ball is fundamentally the same as the game today, there are differences in rules, strategies, and equipment. Vintage base ball games typically reenact game play from the 1860s. The attire is far different from modern uniforms and no one wears a glove. The pitcher delivers the ball underhand and players can record outs on balls that bounce before being caught. Foul balls are not strikes and the umpire may ask players and spectators for assistance in making decisions.

There will be three vintage base ball games played throughout the afternoon in the pasture area at Sauder Village. Game times are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The winning team will receive the hand-made travelling trophy made at Sauder Village.

Between the games, children will have a chance to run the bases. A schedule of games is available online at www.saudervillage.org.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. It is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The historic village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Regular admission is $22 for adults, $16 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.