New fire chief takes oath

The City of Wauseon’s new Fire Chief, Phil Kessler, took the oath of office on Monday at the City Council meeting.

Mayor Kathy Huner also read the resignation letter of former Fire Chief Rick Sluder. Sluder left the position, effective Sept. 11, to take a position as the Chief Deputy Fire Marshall for the State of Ohio. Huner thanked Sluder, saying that he “did some amazing work for your city.”

Councilwoman Sarah Heising provided an update from the Utility Committee regarding the new contract for waste services. The current contract ends at the end of November and the city will need to enter a new 5-year contract for waste services at that time.

The Utility Committee has narrowed down the options for a new contract to either continuing with the tag system that is currently used or using a bin system that would allow for biweekly curbside recycling. Tags would continue at the same price as the current contract, $1.30 per tag, and the bin system would cost $15 per month.

There is currently a Google survey available through the city’s Facebook page for residents to provide feedback on which system they would prefer the city utilize moving forward. Heising says that the committee “appreciated public input” as that has helped the committee decide which option to choose. Heising reported that there have been 665 responses to the survey with 59% of people voting to continue using the tag system. The Utility Committee will need to meet again to formally vote to bring this option before the Council in October.

The Park Board brought a recommendation before the Council to approve six sculptures to be placed along the bike trail within the city limits. All council members voted to approve these sculptures. Additionally, Law Director Tom McWatters reported that the bike trail through Wauseon extending from County Road 11 to County Road 22 has been annexed into the city.

Director of Public Service Keith Torbet gave a reminder that unlimited drop off is next week, Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1 at the city garage off of Linfoot Street.

Torbet reported that the Brunell Street project should be finished within three weeks, pending weather. Torbet also reported that the Depot Street parking lot is to be paved this Friday and the water line project on Washington Street should be complete by the end of this week as well.

Council approved the mayor’s appointment of Lisa Vajen to the Park Board.

Also at the meeting, Council passed emergency resolution for a bridge inspection agreement between the city and the Ohio Department of Transportation in which the department of transportation pays for and completes bridge inspections of bridges within the city limits.

Council also passed an emergency resolution for the major to enter into temporary storage yard agreement with American Transmission System, Inc for a 5-acre parcel of land south of the reservoir.

Council passed on first reading a resolution authorizing the mayor to issue a request for qualifications for an engineer. Council passed on third and final reading the adoption of the City of Wauseon local government manual.

New Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler pictured with wife Heather, and children Henley, Harrison, and Hayes, takes the oath of office on Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_WFD-oath.jpg New Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler pictured with wife Heather, and children Henley, Harrison, and Hayes, takes the oath of office on Monday. Rachael Krisher | AIM Media Midwest

By Rachael Krisher For the Expositor

Reach Rachael Krisher at [email protected]

