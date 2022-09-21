Delta, Archbold competing in Goodwill Challenge

Archbold and Delta will compete this week in the Goodwill Pass it on Challenge. Each week there is a friendly competition between area high schools that battle off the field in a donation drive benefitting Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio.

A Goodwill trailer will be parked at each high school through Thursday with attendents on hand to accept donations of clothing, household items and furniture. Donors can bring donations until Thursday at 6 p.m.

The donations are then weighed and the winning school receives a $500 scholarship from Goodwill and 13abc. The runner-up receives a $250 scholarship.