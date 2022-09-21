Unemployment rate falls in Fulton County

Fulton County’s unemployment rate dropped in August, according to data recently released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The jobless rate for the county in August was 3.9%. That is down from 4.3% in July. It was also 4.3% last August.

Williams County was lower at 3.4%, while Lucas, Henry and Defiance counties each had higher unemployment rates than Fulton County.

It was estimated that there was a labor force of 22,100 in Fulton County during August. Of that, the figures showed 900 people unemployed.

In July, it was estimated that the labor force was 22,500 with 1,000 people unemployed in Fulton County.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary August 2022 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.8% in Mercer County and Holmes County to a high of 6.5% in Monroe County. From July, unemployment rates increased in 38 counties, decreased in 23 counties, and remained unchanged in 27 counties.

The comparable August unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.3%.

Three counties had unemployment rates below 3.0% in August. The county with the lowest rate, other than Mercer and Holmes, was Putnam County at 2.9%.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.0% in August. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Marion, 6.4%; Jefferson, 6.2%; and Meigs, 6.0%

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0% in August 2022, up from 3.9% in July 2022. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 7,500 over the month, from a revised 5,482,100 in July 2022 to 5,489,600 in August 2022.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August was 229,000, up from 223,000 in July. The number of unemployed has decreased by 54,000 in the past 12 months from 283,000. The August unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.9% in August 2021. The U.S. unemployment rate for August 2022 was 3.7%, up from 3.5% in July 2022, and down from 5.2% in August 2021.

In August 2022, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 61.8%, down from 61.9% in July 2022 and up from 61.6% in August 2021. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 62.4%, up from 62.1% in July 2022 and up from 61.7% in August 2021.

Unemployment rates around Ohio. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Aug-22-unemployed.jpg Unemployment rates around Ohio. Ohio DJFS