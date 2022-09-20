Hobo Festival slated for this weekend in Wauseon

This year’s Hobo Festival will be held at the Wauseon Depot Saturday from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature a hobo dinner, activities and entertainment from Tom Silveous and the Galbraith Clan.

The Wauseon Depot is located at 225 Depot St. Built in 1896, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the current depot is the second to stand on the site. It served passengers of the railroad until the mid-1970s. It is currently owned by the City of Wauseon, managed by the Fulton County Historical Society, and houses railroad artifacts and a model railroad display.

Hobos, unlike a tramp or vagabond, were unemployed men who traveled throughout the country looking for work. With no employment prospects at home they would take to the rails in search of any job, many of them short-term. Many hobos would travel for free by jumping on and off the box cars of trains. It is estimated that, at the height of the Great Depression, as many as 20,000 men were hobos.

Free will donations will be accepted. The event is sponsored by the Museum of Fulton County.