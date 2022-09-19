Swanton Council approves pay raises for employees, economic development commission

Swanton Village Council last week gave final approval to formation of a economic development commission and approved pay raises for village employees.

Duties of the commission would include making recommendations on matters relating to improvement of sound economic growth and business development in the village, examining opportunities for fostering an attractive climate for businesses, recommending additional steps and measures to promote economic growth, and cooperating with elected officials and staff to realize appropriate goals and objectives related to sound business practices and better employment opportunities.

Following an executive session, Council approved pay increases for village employees.

From the next pay period on, Administrator Shannon Shulters will receive a 6% increase in salary, Finance Director Jason Vasko, a 6% increase in salary, and most other village employees will receive a 12% increase starting in the next pay period.

There was no public discussion at the meeting.

The date for Halloween trick-or-treating has been set for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Mayor Neil Toeppe read a proclamation recognizing World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veteran Billy Chinnis on his 100th birthday.

“The Village of Swanton wishes to honor Billy Chinnis on the occasion of his 100th birthday for his service to our country and the Swanton area by his example and indelible impact on the community and its citizens and the quality of life we enjoy,” said Toeppe.

The proclamation was presented to Chinnis on Saturday during a ceremony at the Swanton American Legion post.

There was also a proclamation for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15.

Toeppe also gave special recognition to the Swanton Fire and Rescue team of Colin Fessenden, Jillian Bozarth, and Nicholas Rohrs.

On Aug. 22 they responded to a full arrest call at 401 W. Airport Highway.

“These men and this woman operated seamlessly to provide excellent patient care,” Toeppe said.

“A return of spontaneous circulation was achieved on the scene and again in-route to the hospital. Excellent Basis Life Support set this patient up to receive Advanced Life Support care.”

The patient was delivered to St. Luke’s with a pulse and began to breathe on his own after being clinically dead upon arrival.

“The Village of Swanton recognizes these men and this woman for their immediate actions and sound judgment while performing an emergency life-saving procedure to another,” said Toeppe.

Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Dziengelewski presented each with a certificate of recognition.

At the meeting, Council approved a grant request for urban canopy restoration to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for urban canopy restoration. The village will apply for $10,000 in funding and will have to provide a matching $10,000.

The application is due in October. The village should know by the end of the year if they will receive the grant.

If awarded the grant, the money would be used to replant trees removed, lost or damaged. The total of $20,000 would cover the cost of approximately 28 new trees.

Council also approved the hiring of part-time fire and rescue employees Kyle Hashbarger, Scott Brubaker, and Drew McClain.

