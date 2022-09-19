Plant exchange planned in Maumee

MAUMEE – The Toledo Plant Exchange will be the morning of Oct. 1, rain or shine, inside a building at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee.

The timing is ideal: Autumn, when daylight decreases and plant-growth slows, is a great time to divide and move perennials, and to install trees and bushes.

People are invited to bring healthy plants, which should be weed-free and labeled with the plant’s name, between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the first day of October. Also accepted will be gardening tools and paraphernalia related to one of America’s favorite hobbies. A crew of volunteers will immediately organize donations into categories such as hostas, daylilies, sun, shade, edibles, ornamental grasses, house plants, and more.

Also during that time, attendees can peruse the many tables hosted by organizations that promote native plants, rain gardens, learning opportunities, and volunteering.

From 10 a.m. through 11:30 a.m., people will be allowed to select donated items in the “shopping” area. Everyone will receive at least a few items and those who bring donations will be allowed to take more plants.

Entrance to the fairgrounds is at the main gate, 1406 Key St.

Begun in 2005, the Toledo Plant Exchange is a project of Lucas County Master Gardener Volunteers and private gardeners.

Additional information is on Facebook and at 419-578-6783.