COVID case rate falls in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• One death and five new COVID hospitalizations were reported last week by the Fulton County Health Department.

There were 63 new cases reported in Fulton County from Sept. 9-15, which is a decrease from 77 the previous week.

The largest number of cases among an age group was 15 among 19 and under, while there were 12 cases among those in their 60s.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was down, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people decreased from 384.6 to 294.4 as of Thursday. That is the 64th highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties.

The case rate in the state is 320.5 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 334.8 out of 100,000, which was down slightly from the previous week. That was the 48th highest in the state.

Henry County was the 58th highest in the state at 303.6 per 100,000 and Williams 18th highest at 419.7. The highest in the state is Meigs County at 881.8 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Holmes County with 113.7.

• Fulton County dropped to medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most individuals in medium counties.

Lucas County increased to high, while Williams and Defiance counties also dropped to medium and Henry County fell to low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the high level, indoor mask wearing is recommended.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 11,362 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 181 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 116,270 total cases with 1,453 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• The western two zip codes had the highest case rates in Fulton County over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Archbold zip code had a case rate of 317.7 per 100,000 with 21 new cases. Fayette’s case rate was 328.2 per 100,000 with 9 cases.

The Wauseon zip code had 29 cases for a rate of 218.9. There were 35 cases in the Swanton zip code for a case rate of 276.4 per 100,000.

The Delta zip code had 20 cases for a rate of 233 per 100,000.

The Lyons and Metamora zip codes were under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

