Four County Career Center remembers 9/11

As a tribute to those who lost their lives and to acknowledge the 21st Anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement & Security Tactics classes along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.”

During the ceremony, the National Anthem was sung by Matthew Zwyer, English Instructor. Members of the Color Guard included Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students Kinsley Martin (North Central); Kameron Krugh (Archbold); Stephen Traxler (North Central); and Fire & Rescue students Masen Switzer (Napoleon); and Brayton Hobbs (Archbold). Color Guard Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students lowered the flag to half mast in respect for the day.

Following a moment of silence in respect for those who have sacrificed so that we may be safe, Taps was played by Ellie Cichocki from Napoleon. Also present during the ceremony were representatives from Defiance County Sheriff’s Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Department, Edgerton Police Department, Montpelier Police Department, Fayette Police Department, Wauseon Police Department, Pioneer Police Department, Edon Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Hicksville Police Department, Defiance Police Department, Archbold Fire Department, Ridgeville Corners Fire Department, Wauseon Fire Department, Stryker Fire Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Defiance Post. After the Remembrance Ceremony, these representatives talked with students and spoke about how 9-11 impacted them personally and the public safety agencies they represented.