Allen named new Wauseon School Board member

A new member of the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education was sworn in Friday.

Alice Allen was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Stacia Radabaugh. Radabaugh resigned due to a move out of state.

Since she was the board president a change in leadership also was needed. Amy Fisher is the new board president while Larry Fruth will serve as vice president.

At the meeting, the Board approved multiple classified contracts. They offered a one-year contract to Audrey Leininger as preschool aide; one-year contract to Melanie Miller as three-hour cook; one-year contract to Stephanie Martinez-Chapa, three-hour cook; one-year contract to Dana Lewis, two-hour cook; one-year contract to Michelle Borer, full-time bus driver and cook floater; and one-year contract to Pamela Hodges, bus aide.

Board members also approved parental leave requests for Brittany Webster and Erin Cheesbro. Teacher aides Veronica Canales, Sarah Leslie and Mallorie Hannon will change buildings.

Supplemental contracts approved included Joe Allen, head track coach; Michael Colon, head track coach; Christian Crew, head junior high track coach; Trent Thomas, head baseball coach; Michael Webster, head junior high track coach; Kyle Borton, assistant track coach; Veronica Canales, head junior high track coach; Rebecca Rupp, boys tennis coach; and Tom Vernot, assistant track coach.

Frank Rocha was approved as volunteer archery coach for the school and James Reeves as volunteer wrestling coach. John Zuchowski was approved as an adult pool worker.

Supplemental contracts for district mentors were approved for Mark Britsch, Michelle Borton, Julie Grime, Amy Kreiner, Lynelle Nofziger, Ashley Oyer, Andrea Stevens, James Vaughn, Amy Warncke, and Amber Wonderly.

Also at the meeting, the Board approved several donations. Among them was the donation of a cable crossover weight machine valued at $6,536 from the Tomahawk Wrestling Club.

Other donations included $1,000 from The Greg and Sherry Suon Charitable Fund to the district for the food pantry, $1,000 from Wauseon Machine to the Wauseon Machine Scholarship Fund, goggles and hand sanitizer from Becky Flores, The Bargain Bin, to the high school, $250 from Threads of Love Ministry to elementary food pantry, $250 from Lowell and Linda Richer to elementary food pantry, food items and six $100 gift cards from Knights of Columbus to the food pantry, supplies from Howard Hannah Real Estate to Wauseon Primary School and supplies from Walmart to the primary school.

The Board also heard a presentation from Keith Leatherman, high school principal, regarding College Credit Plus and approved participation in Ohio Schools Council and to allow the council to advertise and receive bids on behalf of the district.