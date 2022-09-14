DeWine stresses disaster preparedness

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies. National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of being prepared for disasters and being resilient.

“Preparation is key and remaining vigilant throughout the year is paramount,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “National Preparedness Month is a good opportunity for Ohioans to make a plan to expect the unexpected.”

This year’s theme is, A Lasting Legacy. It encourages citizens to protect the lives they’ve built, and prepare for disasters by creating a lasting legacy for your family.

Consider the many types of emergencies and disasters that can impact an individual’s household and/or business. What can Ohioans do to be prepared and keep their family out of harm’s way? One way to prepare is by making an emergency plan, including preparing an emergency kit in advance.

When making a plan, consider the following:

– How will you receive emergency alerts and warnings?

– What is your household’s shelter plan?

– What is your evacuation route?

– What is your family/household communication plan?

– Do you need to update your emergency preparedness kit?

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is committed to educating Ohioans on the four phases of emergency management: Preparedness, Mitigation, Response, and Recovery.

“Emergencies can happen at any time and often without warning,” said Sima Merick, Executive Director of the Ohio EMA. “It is crucial to think ahead and be prepared.”

The overall preparedness of individual citizens, families, and the whole community is key to successfully responding to, and recovering from, disasters. Ohioans are encouraged to review safety plans, practice family evacuation routes and know how to contact each other during emergencies.