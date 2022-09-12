Swanton’s bulk drop off day is Saturday

The Village of Swanton will provide a bulk drop off day for its residents on Saturday. Identification and proof of residency will be required.

Residents may drop off items at the Village Municipal Building at 219 Chestnut St. between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Restrictions:

– Limit of two bulk drop off loads per property. A load is equal to one full pickup bed or one full trailer.

– No leaves, grass clippings, brush, or tree limbs

– No tires, motor oil, vehicle bodies or engines.

– No rocks, bricks, concrete, asphalt, or construction materials.

– No enclosed drums or tanks, all containers must be empty with lids removed.

– No chemicals, oil, gas, ammunition, explosives, hazardous or toxic chemicals.

– No refrigerators, air conditioners or any appliances containing Freon.

– No televisions

Recycle It, USA will be onsite to collect the following items:

– Computers/servers, monitors/displays

– Cameras and Camcorders, printers, keyboards and mice

– Networking hardware scanners and projectors

– Video game consoles, cell phones and PDAs

– Speakers and stereo equipment, memory, storage devices/flash drives.

AllShred will be on site, offering paper shredding. There is a five box maximum.