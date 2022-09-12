COVID case rate falls in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people decreased from 484.4 to 384.6 as of Thursday. That is the 43rd highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties.

The case rate in the state is 361.8 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 369.1 out of 100,000, which was up slightly from the previous week. That was the 49th highest in the state.

Henry County was the 29th highest in the state at 436.9 per 100,000 and Williams 14th highest at 561.4. The highest in the state is Gallia County at 1,080.3 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Holmes County with 116.

• There were 77 new cases reported in Fulton County from Sept. 2-8, which is a decrease over the last couple weeks.

The largest number of cases among an age group was 15 among those in their 50s, while there were 12 cases among those in their 60s and those 19 and younger.

The health department reported no new hospitalizations or deaths.

• Fulton County was high in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most individuals in medium counties.

Lucas County was medium, while Williams, Henry and Defiance counties were also high.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the high level, indoor mask wearing is recommended.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 11,569 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 180 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 115,542 total cases with 1,452 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• The Swanton zip code had the highest case rate in Fulton County over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data. The zip code had 56 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 442.3 per 100,000. That was a decrease from the previous week, but other zip codes dropped more quickly.

The Wauseon zip code had 49 cases for a rate of 369.9. The Archbold zip code had a case rate of 317.7 per 100,000 with 21 new cases.

The Delta zip code had 25 cases for a rate of 291.3 per 100,000. Fayette’s case rate was 255.3 per 100,000 with 7 cases. In Metamora, there were 5 cases for a rate of 368.2.

The Lyons zip code was under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg