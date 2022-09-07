Sauder Village to celebrate Apple Week

Sauder Village will soon welcome the fall season with Apple Week – a special event featuring apple-themed recipes, hands-on apple activities, cider pressing, and more.

From Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept.17 guests will have plenty of opportunity to enjoy apple-related activities throughout the Historic Village and delicious apple treats at the Doughbox Bakery. Saturday, September 17 is also Smithsonian Museum Day – a day that brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from across the country to offer free admission to Museum Day ticket holders.

“Fall is a great time to plan a visit to Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “Our Apple Week event is sure to delight all of your senses with apple cooking demonstrations, apple games, cider pressing, apple crafts, and so much more!”

There will be many apple-related activities taking place during this 4-day event. Throughout the week the 140-year-old wooden press will be used to make apple cider.

Guests can help dry apples, roll out dough for an apple pie, and pack apples for the long winter ahead. A variety of apple-themed recipes will be prepared in the historic homes including apple butter rolls, apple pandowdy, apple grunt, and apple cakes. There will be an apple lacing craft at Little Pioneers Homestead and an apple stamping craft at the District 16 School.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of delicious apple treats while visiting Sauder Village. There will be apple dumplings, apple pies, apple cake donuts, apple fritters and other tasty treats for guests to purchase at the Doughbox Bakery. Apple desserts will be available at the Barn Restaurant and guests can purchase apple cider and apple cider milkshakes at the Soda Fountain.

September 17 is also Smithsonian Magazine’s Annual Museum Day event. A nationwide event, Museum Day allows free admission to Sauder Village to visitors presenting a Museum Day ticket, or admission to other participating museum or cultural institutions.

Museum Day represents Smithsonian’s commitment to making learning and knowledge accessible to everyone, giving museums across all 50 states the opportunity to emulate the admission policy of the Smithsonian museums in Washington D.C. Last year’s event drew over 400,000 participants across the country.

Museum Day Live tickets may be downloaded at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2022/sauder-village/tickets/ Visitors who present the Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two people at Sauder Village. One ticket is permitted per household, per email address