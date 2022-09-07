Fulton County Fair: Golden Wedding Party

Another Fulton County Fair week is now winding down. Food, rides, music, and show animals were among the highlights. The Golden Wedding Party was also held, honoring longtime married couples. This year’s king and queen were Jim and Hazel Figy. More Fair photos inside.

Another Fulton County Fair week is now winding down. Food, rides, music, and show animals were among the highlights. The Golden Wedding Party was also held, honoring longtime married couples. This year’s king and queen were Jim and Hazel Figy. More Fair photos inside. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/09/web1_Golden-Wedding-Figys.jpg Another Fulton County Fair week is now winding down. Food, rides, music, and show animals were among the highlights. The Golden Wedding Party was also held, honoring longtime married couples. This year’s king and queen were Jim and Hazel Figy. More Fair photos inside. Rachael Krisher | AIM Media Midwest