In person story times for youngsters at SPL

On two Tuesday mornings this month, Swanton Public Library offers the opportunity for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers to have fun and learn at the same time through in-person story times held at the library. Ages 4 and under are welcome to join in to have fun with insects and other creepy-crawlies this month.

Registration is not required for these programs.

Program times and days are as follows:

· Beetles Abound: Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Celebrate ladybugs and other beetles this week.

· Airborne Insects: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m. All about the bugs that can fly, including butterflies.