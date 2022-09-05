BOLT, games club meeting at Swanton library

The first Swanton Public Library’s Board of Library Teens (BOLT) meeting of the school year will be on Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested in joining this group is invited to attend. Attendees can show up anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

BOLT is an advisory board of students in grades 5 through 12. Members meet regularly one day a month with a youth services librarian. At meetings they discuss books, help plan programs for their peers, provide input on library issues related to teens, assist in selecting teen-related materials, and promote the library to teens. Free snacks are also included.

There is also a chess and games club that meets at the library.

Kids and teens are invited to join librarian and chess player Jason on Mondays, Sept. 12 and 26 at 4 p.m., to learn more. Club participants can also request any board or card game available in the library to play.

Youth Chess and Games Club is open to all interested youth.

For more information, visit www.swantonpubliclibrary.org.