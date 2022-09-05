Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

Eric Langenderfer, 50, Berkey, mason, and Brandy Bird, 33, Lyons, Amazon.

Brynne Riegsecker, 24, Fayette, occupational therapy, and Blake Bruner, 24, Wauseon, contractor.

Ryan Redick, 41, Caro, Michigan, biomed systems info specialist, and Melissa Malloy, Caro, Michigan, 41, attorney.

Ageda Medina, 43, Swanton, greenhouse supervisor, and Fortino De Jesus, Stuart, Florida, 30, roofer.

George McFadden Jr., 49, Swanton, consultant, and Wendy Phillips, 30, Swanton teacher aide.

Zackary Weis, 30, Wauseon, water treatment, and Paige Borror, 27, Wauseon, orthodontist assistant.

Nicholas Pennington, 27, Lyons, engineer, and Chelsea Ellerholz, 27, Lyons, cosmetologist.

Real Estate Transfers

Todd and Lori Myers to James and Nicole Reeves, co-trustees, 735 Fairway Court, Wauseon, $475,000.

Elvin Yoder, trustee to Garrett Waidelich, 504 Short-Buehrer Road, Arhbold, $315,000.

Richard Mattin to Matthew and Tracie Rowland, 802 Cherry St., $160,000.

Dale and Rebecca Komisarek to Dylan and Alexis Komisarek, 13727 County Road 1, Swanton, $260,000.

Lisa Dickman to Robert and Anna Hall, 12204 County Road 16, Wauseon, $138,000.

Cornerstone Cherokee LLC to Marcos Escalera and Crystal Morales, 1014 Cherokee Dr., Wauseon, $230,000.

Adam Spitler to Jesse and Julia Spitler, 313 E. Morenci St., Lyons, $88,000.

Common Pleas Court

Jessica A. York, Delta, vs. Bradley J. York, Toledo, termination of marriage with children.

Benjamin Y. Moyer, Wauseon, vs. Jessica Moyer, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Jessica L. Bernal, Wauseon, vs. Paulino Bernal Jr., Delta, dissolution of marriage with children.

Evan Borton, Swanton, vs. Derek Zuver, Alvordton, Ohio, other civil.

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Brianna R. Sawicki, Swanton, other civil.

First Investors Financial, Atlanta, vs. Heather Turner, Wauseon, other civil.

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Michelle E. Snyder, Wauseon, other civil.

Nickolas J. Mistor, Perrysburg, vs. Heather M. Mistor, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Chanda A. Baker, Toledo, vs. Rachel R. Gallop, Lyons, other civil.