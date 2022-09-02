COVID case rate increases in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 446.3 to 484.4 as of Thursday. That is the 24th highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties.

The case rate in the state is 377.2 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 352.5 out of 100,000, which was up from the previous week. That was the 57th highest in the state.

Henry County was the 15th highest in the state at 629.5 per 100,000 and Williams 9th highest at 722.2. The highest in the state is Jackson County at 1,076.7 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Holmes County with 213.8.

• Fulton County was high in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most individuals in medium counties.

Lucas County was medium, while Williams, Henry and Defiance counties were also high.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the high level, indoor mask wearing is recommended.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 11,492 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 180 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 114,655 total cases with 1,449 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• Zip codes in the western half of Fulton County have the highest case rates over the last two weeks. The Archbold and Wauseon zip codes had the highest case rates in Fulton County over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Archbold zip code had a case rate of 756.5 per 100,000 with 50 new cases. The Wauseon zip code had 68 cases for a rate of 513.3.

The Swanton zip code had 62 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 489.7 per 100,000. The Delta zip code had 31 cases for a rate of 361.2 per 100,000.

Fayette’s case rate was 291.8 per 100,000 with 8 cases.

The Lyons, Fayette, and Metamora zip codes were under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

