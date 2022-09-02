Kent State announces spring grads

KENT, Ohio – Kent State University recently conferred degrees to Spring graduates during commencement exercises on May 12-14 and May 20 on the Kent Campus. The university awarded 1626 associate degrees, 2,995 bachelor’s degrees and 706 graduate degrees to students.

Of the 2,018 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 338 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade point average, while 543 were magna cum laude (3.7 to 3.89) and 532 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).

A total of 605 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with Distinction” honor is awarded when associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 32 credit hours at Kent State University.

Local graduates included:

Delta: Grace Sonick, summea cum laude.

Swanton: Kelsey Barshel, summa cum laude.

Wauseon: Nicholas Whitman.