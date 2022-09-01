New members, positions on Fair Board

The Fulton County Fair Board welcomed some new members and had faces in new positions this year.

Ron Rice, of Archbold, former Vice President, stepped up to Fair Board President, and Max Nofziger, of Wauseon, is the new Vice President.

Other new members include Julie Garrow, of Wauseon, Duane Gordon, of Lyons, Laura Leininger, of Fayette, and Luanne Strauss, of Wauseon. Co-Treasurers Kelly Bentley and Steve Richer were also elected in 2022, along with Marketing Director Anna Conklin and Interim Sponsorship Manager Carrington Peirce.

With all the changes to the board, there are concerns in the community that there is unrest, but Fair President Ron Rice said, “although there have been a lot of changes on the board, we will continue to serve fairgoers like we always have. We have made some necessary updates this year, some include our new ticket system and Fair entry system. Even with these changes, we will not lose sight of what we are really here to do, which is to provide fairgoers with a great experience.”

Rice added, “It is necessary for us to advance with the times using new technology and things of that nature, but we also understand that we serve an audience that has attended the Fair for longer than some of us [on the Board] have even been alive, and because of that we strive to keep the Fulton County Fair true to its roots while also looking to the future of where County Fairs are going now.”