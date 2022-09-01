Fair offers entertainment for all ages

The Fulton County Fair is nearly here. It kicks off on Friday and runs through Thursday, Sept. 8.

There is much to look forward to at the 2022 Fair, from rides to fair food and plenty of free entertainment for all ages. The Fire Fighter show will be back again this year in the Park Area by the Biddle Building from Sept. 3-6.

The Van-Dells will take over the South Stage on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Fulton County Music Ministries will be hosting a variety of acts, including Mark Bishop, Sanctus Real, and Mylon Hayes Family. On Thursday, Sept. 8. at 7 p.m., Sinjon Smith, a Detroit-based country rock band, will be rocking the South Stage.

There are many other events and activities, a full 2022 schedule is available on the Fulton County Fair website (FultonCountyFair.com). A schedule of events will also be available at the gate upon entry to the Fair.

The Fulton County Fair will welcome Classic Rock bands 38 Special and Night Ranger on Sunday and Jimmie Allen and Chayce Beckham will be the featured names at the Labor Day Country Concert. Other Grandstand events include The NTPA Tractor Pulls, Mini Tractor, and Pickup Pulls, KOI Drag Racing, Ohio’s Greatest Demolition Derby and Power Wheel Derby, and Harness Racing.

Gate admissions prices are $5 per person, and kids 15 and under get in free (when accompanied by an adult). There are also weekly passes available for $20 in various locations throughout the community. The passes are $25 at the gate and $23 online. The Fulton County Fair Board is looking forward to welcoming fairgoers back to the “Top of Ohio” Fairgrounds for the 165th annual Fulton County Fair.

Daily attendance during busy days can more than double the county’s population of about 40,000 to over 100,000 people, according to Fair officials. In 2019, the fair shattered its previous attendance record of 298,346 by hosting 340,594 attendees.