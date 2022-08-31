NAMI Four County meeting will focus on suicide

Suicide and what to do during a mental health crisis will be the topic discussed at the Tuesday, Sept. 6 NAMI Four County meeting.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

September is national suicide awareness month. Billie Jo Horner, NAMI Four County president, said that persons who are experiencing a mental health crisis can now call 9-8-8 anytime of the day or night and talk about their feelings with a trained counselor who is located in northwest Ohio.

The four county area also has a tollfree crisis line – 800-468-4357.

Pastor Nate Petrosky with the Grace Community Church in Bryan will be the presenter at NAMI’s September 6 meeting. He will talk about suicide and the impact that mental health issues have had on his life, including the suicide death of a loved one.

NAMI Four County holds monthly meetings on the first Tuesday that focus on different mental health topics. All NAMI meetings and programs are free and open to the public.

NAMI Four County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For more information on local NAMI programming, including support groups and trainings, visit www.namifourcounty.org.