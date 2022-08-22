USPS hosting jobs event

TOLEDO — The Toledo Post Office, 435 South St Clair Street, will host a job application workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants, Mail Hander Assistants, Postal Support Employees, Rural Carrier Associates, and Tractor Trailer Operators. Starting salary is between $17.32 and $27.52 per hour.

USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.