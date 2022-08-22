Swanton Scouts hosting information night

Cub Scout Pack 208 is hosting an information night on Thursday at Swanton American Legion form 7-8 p.m.

Those interested can come out and see if Scouting is right their child. Cub Scouting is a year-round, family-oriented part of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) program designed for youth who are in the first through fifth grades, or are 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 years of age.

Scouting is a year-round, family-oriented part of the BSA program designed for young men or women who are in the sixth grade (11-years-old) through their 18th birthday. Parents, leaders, and organizations work together to achieve the purposes of Scouting.

The Murbach-Siefert American Legion Post #479 is a dedicated home to Cub Scout Pack 208 and Boy Scout Troop 208. The American Legion has a long history in Swanton’s Scouting and has served as a home for Cub Scouts since 1990 and Boy Scouts since 1926.

Leaders strive to help each youth to have a fun time while growing personally and with their friends. They say they offer children the opportunity for a great experience and to learn about their duty to God, their country and themself through the program.

Interested parents are more than welcome to also join and help the youth of our community.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, but still want information you can visit swantonscouts.org or call Gary Waterstradt at 419-654-2030 or Alan Raven at 419-825-5499.