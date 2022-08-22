Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

Jenna Burley, 20, Archbold, CNC operator, and Brendan Kent, Otisville, Mich., 20, diesel tech.

Austin Miles, 26, Holland, Ohio, pharmacist, and Kendalyn Noe, 26, Metamora, physical therapist.

Paula Ferguson, 61, Fayette, retired, and James Fruchey, 77, Fayette, retired.

Briana Criswell, 21, Wauseon, lead teacher, and Noah Quintanilla, 23, Wauseon, garage door installer.

Alexa Lauch, 25, Auburn Hills, Mich., radiographer, and Jacob Spiess, 25, Auburn Hills, Mich., roofing sales.

Jeannine Swan, 35, Swanton, HR director, and Thomas Binkowski, 42, Swanton, service delivery manager.

Jason Brady, 45, Wauseon, hotel manager, and Anne Glasser, 30, Wauseon, self employed.

Jamie Love, 52, Wauseon, mail carrier, and Mark Pritchard, 53, Wauseon, Ohio Turnpike.

Common Pleas Court

Larry L. Wilson, Swanton, vs. Tammy M. Wilson, Napoleon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Hallie Keller, Delta, vs. Kyle Keller, Swanton, termination of marriage without children.

Perry Livestock Services LLC, Delta, vs. Inwood Feeders, Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D., other civil.

Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Kayla R. Cereghin, Archbold, other civil.

Melanie M. Fidler, Archbold, vs. Timothy P. Fidler, Archbold, dissolution of marriage without children.

Amanda S. Clark, Perrysburg, vs. Brian R. Clark, Swanton, termination of marriage without children.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, Westerville, Ohio, vs. Richard A. Spencer, Swanton.

Real Estate Transfers

Fred Peebles to Jose and Millie Ramirez, 424 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $72,500.

Daneil Urban to Elizabeth and Michael Konecki, 1481 County Road 3, Swanton, $172,862.

Kylee Kinsey to Austin and Alyssa Johnson, 18368 County Road A, Wauseon, $236,843.

Christopher Mannausa to Vandco Rentals LLC, 200 Miller Ave., Swanton, $75,000.

Sherry Flahiff trustee to Gregory and Lula Reed, 8389 County Road 4, Swanton, $170,500.

Dennis Thiel and Rebecca Dallas to David and Karen Chumchal, 5277 County Road 19, Wauseon, $215,000.

Connie Francis to Mark Francis, 4035 Forest Lane, Swanton, $50,000.

Patricia Rose to Cathleen Saunders and Michael Leady, 164,00 County Road N, Wauseon, $170,000.

Kyle and Matthew McQuillin to Jordan Brock, 880 Burr Road, Wauseon, $155,000.