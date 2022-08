Northwest State Community College has announced its summer semester dean’s list. To be eligible, students must have taken at least 12 credit hours as a full-time student, or 6-11.99 as a part-time student, and have averaged above a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Archbold: Nicholas Benecke, Kellie Bleikamp, Brittany Boysel, Sarah Foor, Josiah Kindinger, Thalia Perez, Austin Roth.

Delta: Morgan Helminiak, Aschlen Reynolds.

Wauseon: Kolton DeGroff, LeKesha Young.