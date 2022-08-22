Swanton Board, teachers agree to contract

The Swanton Board of Education and two unions have come to an agreement on new contracts.

On Wednesday, the Board voted to approve a new three-year contract with the teacher in the Swanton Education Association. The contract will give the teachers a 3% base pay increase each year.

In addition to the base salary, teachers will receive an appreciation stipend equal to 3% of the base salary in each year of the contract.

“The Board is very appreciative of the efforts put forth by the teaching and secretarial staff over the course of the last two years. While many districts were closed for all of the 2020-21 school year and a good portion of the 2021-22 school year, Swanton Local remained open for in person instruction five days a week,” Chris Lake said in a statement. “Our staff did a wonderful job of adapting to a very difficult situation brought on by the COVID pandemic and as a direct result our students continued to receive a quality education.”

Also over the course of the Swanton Education Association contract, the employee share of the insurance premium will increase from 10% to 11%.

The Board also approved a three-year contract with the School Support Staff Association on Wednesday. The contract will give our building secretaries a 3% increase each year.

Members of the School Support Staff Association will receive a $1,000 appreciation stipend in each year of the contract. The employee share of the insurance premium will increase to 13% by the 2024-25 school year.

The unions had previously approved the contracts.

“The District looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Swanton Education Association and School Support Staff Association,” read the statement from Lake.

Also at the meeting, the Board presented recently retired teacher Jane Anne Grindle with a commendation for serving 30 years in the district.

Personnel

Resignations were approved for teachers Kirk Ostojic and Joseph Pennington, both effective Aug. 1.

One-year certified contracts were approved for Sara Price and Allison Mack, both effective Aug. 15.

Among the certified supplemental contracts approved were Audrey Pirtle, band director and musical instrumental advisor; Jodie Rominski, student council advisor; Ernie Ruiz, seventh grade football assistant; Eric Braden, seventh grade boys basketball; and Lucas Wilson, eighth grade football assistant.

Classified supplemental contracts approved included Jared Walker, girls basketball assistant; Andrew Emerine, head boys golf; Chris Bueschen, football assistant; Tom Eitniear, football assistant; Kevin Tufts, seventh grade head football; Joe Hensley, freshmen football; Adam Tipton, boys soccer assistant; Mallory Dockery, seventh grade volleyball; Mike Eitniear, co-assistant football; and Jonathan Templin, assistant freshmen football.

Recreation contracts were approved for Mike Benton, football director; Jerry Smith, running club; Michelle Cole, fall cheerleading; Autumn Bowerman, fall U4-U6 soccer director and fall U8-U14 soccer director.

Other business

• The Board approved bus routes for the 2022-23 school year.

• The Board approved an agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

• Several donations were approved by the Board, including $10,000 from Kevin McQuade for the baseball and softball fields, $3,365.99 from Swanton Athletic Boosters for the fields, $3,000 from Sunny Days In-Home Care for the fields, $1,000 from Betty Jo Sadowski to the fields, $750 from Rotary Club of Swanton for the fields, $100 from Kerri and Mike Rochelle for the fields, $3,000 from Northstar Bluescope to the athletic fund, $1,732 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to the baseball team fundraising account, $1,133 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to the softball team fundraising account, $952 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to the baseball team fundraising account, and $40 from Mavericks Baseball Team to athletic fund.

Retired teacher honored

By Drew Stambaugh [email protected]

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010