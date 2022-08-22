New COVID cases on the rise in Fulton Co.

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 363.2 to 391.7 as of Thursday. That is the 47th highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties. The case rate in the state is 476.9 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 308.2 out of 100,000, which was up very slightly from the previous week. That was the 77th highest in the state.

Henry County was the 17th highest in the state at 499.9 per 100,000 and Williams 6th highest at 684.1. The highest in the state is Pike County at 939.8 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Holmes County with 116.

• There were 95 new cases reported in Fulton County from Aug. 5-11, an increase from 77 the previous week.

The largest number of cases among an age group was 18 among those in their 70s, while there were 17 cases among those in their 40s.

The health department reported one new hospitalization, an individual in their 60s.

• Fulton County actually dropped from high to medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most invidiuals in medium counties.

Lucas County was also medium, while Williams, Henry and Defiance counties were high.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 11,280 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 180 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 112,968 total cases with 1,444 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• Zip codes in the western half of Fulton County have the highest case rates over the last two weeks. The Archbold and Wauseon zip codes had the highest case rates in Fulton County over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The Archbold zip code had a case rate of 408.5 per 100,000 with 27 new cases. The Wauseon zip code had 54 cases for a rate of 407.6.

Fayette’s case rate was 401.2 per 100,000 with 11 cases.

The Swanton zip code had 45 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 355.4 per 100,000. The Delta zip code had 23 cases for a rate of 268 per 100,000. There were 5 cases in the Metamora zip code for a rate of 368.2 per 100,000.

The Lyons zip code was under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

