Kent State announces spring honors

KENT, Ohio – A total of 8,575 Kent State University full-time students were named to the Dean’s List for superior academic achievement during the 2022 Spring semester.

Of the full-time students named to the Dean’s List, 1,081 were also named to the President’s List, in recognition of an extremely high level of academic achievement.

To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.

To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.

Dean’s list

Archbold: Holden Galvan, Brayden Hall.

Delta: Grace Sonick.

Swanton: Kelsey Barshel, Ethan Tonkel.

Wauseon: Faith Jasso.

President’s list

Swanton: Rachel Waszak.