Wauseon’s Sluderannouced as newDeputy Fire Marshal

COLUMBUS – A local fire chief has been selected for a statewide position.

The Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) on Thursday announced that Richard Sluder would be their new Deputy Fire Marshal, the second in command position at the division. The primary responsibility of this role is to assist the Director of Commerce and the State Fire Marshal in directing operations at SFM.

“This is a critical role at the Division of State Fire Marshal,” said Marshal Kevin Reardon. “We are excited to have Richard Sluder on board to help us protect what matters most for Ohioans.”

Most recently, Sluder served as the fire chief at the Wauseon Fire Department and as an instructor at the Ohio Fire Academy. Sluder holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Bowling Green State University.

“I’m looking forward to getting started in my new role as Chief Deputy,” said Sluder. “The Fire Marshal’s Office has a magnificent group of professionals positioned across the Great State of Ohio that are always ready to serve the needs of the public. I truly consider it an honor to be chosen to support the mission of the Department of Commerce and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Sluder lives in Wauseon with his wife Camille. They have four sons: Jackson, who served four years with the United States Marine Corps and now attends Ohio State University; and Dalton, Riley, and Colton, all three who serve in the United States Navy.

The State Fire Marshal consists of eight bureaus whose mission is to safeguard the public, its property and the environment from fire and related risks through education, regulation, investigation, and enforcement. To learn more about the Division of State Fire Marshal, visit com.ohio.gov/fire.

