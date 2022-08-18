Grand Jury indicts Harris

A Fulton County Grand Jury has issued a five-count indictment of a Wauseon man in relation to the death of a three-year-old girl.

Devon A. Harris turned himself into authorities early last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:09 p.m., Wauseon Police officers responded to assist rescue on a report of a child having seizures. Upon arrival, the three-year-old, identified in a warrant as Gemma Thompson, was found unresponsive and was transported to Fulton County Health Center. She was then transferred by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.

It was later learned that the child’s injuries were severe and appeared to be the result of trauma, according to the press release. On the evening of Aug. 4, the police department was notified the girl had died as a result of her injuries.

The most serious charge from the grand jury was murder. The indictment read that the Grand Jury found that Harris “did cause the death of Gemma Thompson, as a proximate result of… committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree.”

The indictment also included a count of involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony. The third count was for felonious assault. The Grand Jury found that Harris “did knowingly cause serious physical harm.”

The Grand Jury also included two separate counts of endangering children.

Another court appearance for Harris has been scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Five counts, including murder