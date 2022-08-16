Sauder Village hosting annual Rug Hooking Week

Recognized as the largest annual rug hooking event in North America, Sauder Village is pulling out all the stops again this year for their annual Rug Hooking Week.

A spectacular celebration of this traditional craft, the 2022 Rug Hooking Exhibit will run Wednesday through Saturday. With amazing displays of hooked rugs, workshops, lectures, vendors and many special exhibits, Rug Hooking Week is again expected to draw thousands of savvy rug hookers to Sauder Village.

“Our 26th annual Rug Hooking Week celebrates the rich tradition of rug hooking while showcasing the fine craftsmanship of rug hookers from around the world,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager. “Each year, thousands of attendees and exhibitors come from more than 40 U.S. states and many countries. Some spend a day or two viewing the exhibit and shopping the vendors, while others spend the entire week taking advantage of all aspects of the event including taking classes, networking with other artists, as well as enjoying the Historic Village.”

For four days, contemporary and historic fiber art works will be displayed gallery style in Founder’s Hall. The exhibit will offer a new and exciting display of colors, patterns, sizes and designs featuring hundreds of rugs in a number of categories.

The exhibit is an amazing celebration of the creativity and hard work each rug represents. In addition to hooked and punched work, the exhibit also includes a variety of other fiber arts. Extensive signage provides artist recognition as well as education and insight for guests.

This year’s event also includes several featured exhibits highlighting many talented artists and rug hookers. The “Maine – Hooked Rugs and Fiber Arts” exhibit highlights the state of Maine’s diversity and wealth in fiber art. Both contemporary and historic artists and authorities will be represented with hooked, punched, and other fiber arts.

Other special exhibits include “Island Life – Old and New” and “Stories in Wool”. The “Celebration Exhibit” will feature the award-winning work from this year’s international competition sponsored by Rug Hooking Magazine. This exclusive display will feature some of the best rugs in the country as well as internationally. Rug Hooking Week will also include other special exhibits, guild exhibits, and even a virtual exhibit featuring works from textile artists from around the world.

The Rug Hooking event also provides guests the opportunity to purchase supplies, kits, and tools directly from respected vendors specializing in rug hooking materials. Each day of the exhibit there will be working demonstrators to watch and avid rug hookers available to share first-hand information about this traditional craft. There are a variety of rug hooking classes offered throughout the week including a gallery walk and many other hands-on workshops. For more details visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755 to check class availability.