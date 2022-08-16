Central Ave. PNC bank robbed; ID of robber sought

TOLEDO – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is seeking information from the public to help identify a lone bank robber.

Tuesday at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank, located at 6730 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, was robbed by a lone male who indicated he had a gun and demanded money.

He is described as a white male with a thin build and approximately 6-feet tall. He had a goatee, tattoos on the neck and a skin sore on the cheek. He was wearing a dark baseball hat with white lettering on the side, a grey zip up jacket, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

The unknown subject fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was observed entering a clean, older model SUV driven by an older female. The vehicle headed west on Central Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122, or the Toledo Police Crime Stopper Program at 419-255-1111. Your identity can remain anonymous.