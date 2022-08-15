Four County students get packets for school

To prepare them for the start of school, students attending Four County Career Center recently picked up their packets containing their schedules and other important information for the year. Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 for returning seniors. Shown receiving his packet from the Director of Career & Technical Education, Rick Bachman, left, is Wauseon student Jesse Rittichier enrolled in the Specialized Mechatronics and Robotics Technology program.

