Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

Haley Williams, 26, Swanton, Mercy Health, and Tyler Kaniewski, 24, Swanton, Turnpike.

Shalynn Madison, 24, Delta, Kroger associate, and Hunter Kelsey, 24, Delta, diesel tech.

David Eash, 54, Wauseon, overhead crane operator, and Kimberley Wilson, 48, Wauseon, unemployed.

Pamela Borck, 63, Wauseon, dietary, and Thomas Goodwin, 67, Wauseon, retired.

Lee Corthell, 41, Archbold, arborist, and Gwen Maley, 43, Archbold, cosmetologist.

Real Estate Transfers

Mark and Julia King to Anthony and Kayla Giovarelli, 829 Burr Road, Wauseon, $335,000.

Charlene Eldridge, successor trustee, to Cynthia and Randy Koepfer, 1415 County Road 14, Wauseon, $12,000.

Maximillion Buehler to James and Kaitlin Wolsiffer, 419 Church St., Swanton, $166,000.

Scott and Cheryl Grisier to Kyle Beachner, 171 Amber Lane, Delta, $140,000.

Airport Swanton Investments LLC to Truth Properties, 1680 U.S. 20A, Swanton, $50,000.

Michael and Elizabeth Konecki to Amy and Zachary Burns, 3401 County Road 1, Swanton, $275,000.

Marvin Lantz to Doug and Lori Hogrefe, 6956 State Route 66, Archbold, $32,000.

Tommy and Judith Rupp to Colin Matthews, 607 Cynthia Dr., Fayette, $18,000.

Colin Matthews to Aaron and Angela Brehm, 607 Cynthia Dr., Fayette, $38,500.

Jolene Gearig to Tina Cox, 201 S. Fayette St., Fayette, $70,000.

David Babcock to Lucas and Joie Crandall, 4433 County Road D, Delta, $293,200.

Common Pleas Court

PNC Bank National Association, Miamisburg, Ohio, vs. Richard D. Morris, Wauseon, foreclosures.

Virginia I. Leonhart, Delta, vs. Alex Leonhart, Delta, support enforcement/modification.

Kristen Stevens, Delta, vs. Andrew Stevens, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Jorden K. Pelland, Wauseon, vs. Bradley D. Pelland, Swanton, support enforcement/modification.

NTL Collegiate Student Loan Trust, Peachtree Cors, Georgia, vs. Christy Shadbolt, Wauseon, other civil.

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Ashley M. Zimmerman, Archbold, other civil.

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Anthony M. Zitzman, Wauseon, other civil.

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Debra K. Robinson, Swanton, other civil.

Trisha L. Warner, Wauseon, vs. Carlton D. Warner Sr., Delta, dissolution of marriage with children.

American Express National Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. Colin Rowland, Wauseon, other civil.