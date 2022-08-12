New Wauseon Schools hires introduced

New hires for the 2022-2023 school year were introduced Monday at the Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education meeting.

The new faces in the district are Andrew Barnard – WMS/WHS assistant band; MacKenzie Parker – WMS teacher Aide; Anna Boyers – WMS guidance counselor; Morgan Rice, WEVS health aide/nurse; Jessica Eicher, WMS/WES teacher aide; Lucas Schang, bus driver; Laurel Frank, WMS Head Cook; Madison Stockman, WES intervention; Mallory Hannon, WPS preschool aide; Kelly Waldron, WES/WMS intervention; Jennifer Leininger, WMS intervention; Andra Wolpert, WPS guidance; Erin Mazurowski, WMS intervention; Melanie Wyse, Assistant to the Treasurer/AP; Elena Molina, WMS 3-hour cook.

The Board will also be looking for a new member soon. Board President Stacia Radabaugh presented the Board with a resignation letter dated Aug. 8. Her resignation is effective Aug. 25.

Also at the meeting, the Board approved a large donation of $40,414.44 from It All Matters to the district to fund two full-time substitutes for the 2022-2023 school year. There was also $500 donated from the Wauseon Homecoming Committee to the Wauseon Marching Band for their participation in the parade.

Several personnel items were approved as well. They included approval of Kayla Wyse as student services assistant substitute, a one-year limited classified contract to Erica Volkman as the WES Reading Coordinator, and Jenna Henricks as district bus driver substitute.

Four resignations were also accepted. They were for Heidi Klingensmith, WHS 2-hour cook, effective July 19; Melody Burress, WMS 3-hour cook, effective July 31; Jennifer Shipman, WPS teacher aide, effective July 27; and Jenna Henricks, full-time bus driver, effective, Aug. 2.

