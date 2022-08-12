NSCC recognizes Practicial Nursing grads

Northwest State Community College recently recognized four Practical Nursing (PN) graduates in a ceremony held recently at the Archbold campus. Pictured, from left, are April Short of West Unity, Emily Bergman of Defiance, Shannel Durbin of Wauseon, and Natalie Pitney of Continental. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study.

