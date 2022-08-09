Corn Fest to feature music, food, fun

A festival with an origin dating back more than a century will take center stage in Swanton this weekend. The Corn Festival, with the theme of “Cornfield of Dreams,” is mostly Saturday with a couple events happening Friday.

“The theme kind of fell into place combining the movie “Field of Dreams,” a cornfield and the fundraising that was underway for the new softball / baseball diamonds,” said Alan Robasser, Corn Festival Committee Chairman. Funds are currently being raised to construct new baseball and softball fields next to the high school in an area that has previously been farmed.

One change this year will be the layout of the festival.

“The beer garden, previously located on field #2, will now be in and around the Beard Pavilion in the heart of the park,” said Robasser. “Wine will also be available. Miss Corn Festival Pageant and Corn Jeopardy are two new events added as well.”

While the main Corn Festival is Saturday, the fun kicks off on Friday. A co-ed softball game for Swanton High School baseball and softball alumni will start at 6 p.m. on the high school baseball field. To register call Josh Siewert at 419-346-3679 or Becky O’Shea at 419-283-8265.

The all-class reunion and party begin at the same time and last until 11 p.m. You do not have to be a Swanton graduate to attend. Music, food, beer and wine will be available.

There is a $5 cover charge for the 21 and over event that will be held at the beer garden in Memorial Park.

Robasser said that when the sun rises Saturday, the public is welcome to the Trinity United Methodist Church breakfast prior to the parade from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The parade sets off from the intersection of Main Street and Garfield Avenue at 10:30 a.m. It will head south on Main Street before turning west on W. Garfield Avenue and ending near the intersection with Elton Parkway.

Paul Kreuz is this year’s parade grand marshal.

“Paul is a well deserving long-time Swanton native,” said Robasser. “He owned Paul’s Flower Shop for many years, is a charter member of the Lions Club and formerly served on Swanton Village Council.”

After the parade, everyone can head to Memorial Park for a wide range of food and fun. The car show actually kicks off before that at 9 a.m. and the volleyball tournament at 9:30 a.m.

Athletic events Saturday include 3-on-3 soccer, 3-on-3 basketball, volleyball, corn hole and a home run derby.

With so much to do some areas can be overlooked by attendees.

“Stage two may be overlooked as it is at the northern end of the midway near the volleyball court,” said Robasser. “There is always entertainment going on there, including the Corn Olympics.”

Stage one features the Miss Corn Fest Pageant and performances by Bob Wurst at 2:30 p.m. and Shane Piasecki & The Lone Wolf Hippies at 5 p.m.

Air Extreme Ohio will be providing the inflatable rides this year. Prices are $1 per ticket, $10 for 12 tickets or $20 for 26 tickets.

Also, crafters, amusement games, and merchant booths will line the walkways and there will be a duck race in Ai Creek.

The featured entertainment for the festival will be Stirred Not Shaken. They perform Saturday from 8-11 p.m. in the beer garden. There is a $5 cover to enter the beer garden and only those 21 and over can enter.

Members of the Swanton High School Class of 1971 head down Main Street during last year’s Corn Festival parade. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_Class-of-71-Corn-1-.jpg Members of the Swanton High School Class of 1971 head down Main Street during last year’s Corn Festival parade.

By Drew Stambaugh [email protected]

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010