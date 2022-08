Clerk of Court issues report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July. July 2021 figures are in parentheses.

Titles issued numbered 1,519 (1,856) with new cars, 87 (111); new trucks, 47 (57); vans, 54 (9); motor homes, 24 (23); buses, 0 (6); off-road vehicles, 26 (48); used car transfers, 761 (958); used truck transfers, 327 (391); motorcycles, 70 (85); manufactured homes, 14 (16); trailers, 22 (39); travel trailers, 44 (51); watercraft titles, 23 (44); outboard motors, 7 (5); other, 13 (13); fees collected, $771,173.88 ($881,756.23)

New cases filed in the legal department totalled 293 (125), including: domestic, 16 (14); civil 26 (12); criminal, 10 (9); miscellaneous, 1 (9); judgment liens, 238 (81); and appeals, 2 (0); fees collected, $18,980.69 ($15,336.23).