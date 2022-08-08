Wauseon man charged with murder is taken into custody

A Wauseon man wanted on charges related to the death of a three-year-old girl turned himself into authorities just before 2 p.m. today. According to police, he was taken into custody without incident and is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Devon Harris, 27, on the charges of felonious assault and murder, according to a police department press release.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:09 p.m., Wauseon officers responded to assist rescue on a report of a child having seizures. Upon arrival, the three-year-old was found unresponsive and was transported to Fulton County Health Center. She was then transferred by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.

It was later learned that the child’s injuries were severe and appeared to be the result of trauma, according to the press release. On Thursday evening the department was notified the girl had died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_WPD-logo-2.jpg