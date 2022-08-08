Fulton County COVID case rate up; still among state’s lowest

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, but among the lowest in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 284.9 to 332.3 as of Thursday. That is the 76th highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties. The case rate in the state is 441.6 per 100,000 people.

Lucas County had a rate of 306.5 out of 100,000, which was up slightly from the previous week. That was the 83rd highest in the state.

Henry County was the 74th highest in the state at 333.3 per 100,000 and Williams 36th highest at 485.1. The highest in the state is Gallia County at 970 cases per 100,000, while the lowest is Holmes County with 147.9.

• Fulton County remained at medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing for most individuals in counties at low or medium.

Lucas and Defiance were also medium while Henry and Williams counties moved to high.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the medium level, it is recommended to wear a mask on public transportation and if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 11,108 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 180 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 111,413 total cases with 1,438 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• The Wauseon zip code has had the highest case rate in Fulton County over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data. The zip code had 49 cases for a rate of 369.9 per 100,000.

The Archbold zip code had a case rate of 287.5 per 100,000 with 19 new cases. Fayette’s case rate was 291.8 per 100,000 with 8 cases.

The Swanton zip code had 36 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 276.4 per 100,000. The Delta zip code had 22 cases for a rate of 256.4 per 100,000.

The Metamora and Lyons zip codes were under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 5-11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg