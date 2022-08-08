DeWine names new Highway Patrol superintendent

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine last week announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Effective on Aug. 12, Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel. Lieutenant Colonel Jones will replace the outgoing superintendent, Colonel Richard S. Fambro, who will retire on Aug. 12 after nearly 32 years of distinguished service.

“The appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Jones to superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will further enhance the agency’s exemplary public safety services for the citizens of Ohio,” said DeWine. “I am confident he has the experience and vision to ensure that Ohio’s roads and communities remain safe for all Ohio families.”

Jones began his Patrol career in February 1994 as a member of the 126th Academy Class. He earned his commission in July of that year and was assigned to the Marion Post, where he earned the state proficiency award in auto larceny enforcement in 1998.

In 1999, Lieutenant Colonel Jones was promoted to the rank of sergeant and assigned to the Delaware Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Patrol’s Training Academy.

He was promoted in 2004 to the rank of lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. As a lieutenant, he also served in the Office of Personnel, Columbus District Criminal Patrol Unit, and the Marion Post. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. He also served at the Bucyrus District Headquarters.

In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of captain and transferred back to the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of major and served as commander in the Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity. In 2021, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Lieutenant Colonel Jones completed training at the FBI National Academy in 2005. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2021.

Following the announcement, Jones announced that he has selected Major Joshua M. Swindell to serve as a new assistant superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Major Swindell will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and will fill the assistant superintendent position vacated by Lieutenant Colonel Jones. Major Swindell will serve alongside current assistant superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Marla Gaskill.