Wauseon police looking for man charged with child’s murder

Wauseon Police are searching for a local man charged with the murder of a three-year-old girl.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon on the charges of felonious assault and murder, according to a police department press release. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4:09 p.m., Wauseon officers responded to assist rescue on a report of a child having seizures. Upon arrival, the three-year-old was found unresponsive and was transported to Fulton County Health Center. She was then transferred by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.

It was later learned that the child’s injuries were severe and appeared to be the result of trauma, according to the press release. On Thursday evening the department was notified the girl had died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the location of Harris or on the incident is asked to contact the Wauseon Police Department at 419-335-3821.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/08/web1_WPD-logo.jpg