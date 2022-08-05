Man dies in Fulton County Ohio Turnpike crash

A Cleveland man is dead following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County early Friday.

The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal single commercial vehicle crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 41 in Pike Township at approximately 1:30 a.m.

A 2019 Freightliner utility truck driven by 30-year-old Nicholas A. George of St. Lawrence, Ohio was eastbound on the Turnpike, when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway and entered the median. According to the Highway Patrol, the vehicle re-entered the westbound lanes and overturned, ejecting the passenger, 30-year-old Javier A. Rodriguez of Cleveland, Ohio.

Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene. George sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to University of Toledo Medical Center by ground ambulance.

It is unknown if alcohol or drug use were a factor in the crash, and safety belts were not in use.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Delta Fire and EMS, Fulton County ALS-2, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, and Ohio Turnpike Maintenance.