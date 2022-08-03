Delta will be dancing in the streets

Dancin’ in the Streets is returning to Delta this weekend. After a few years off, the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing the event back.

It will be in a new location this year. The site for Saturday’s fun will be the parking lot between the football field house and the pool.

The Forrest Family Bank will perform from 4-6 p.m. and 56Daze will perform from 7-11 p.m.

All ages are welcome. Entry is $5.

Food and beer will be available during the event. An ID is required to drink alcohol.

Food trucks scheduled include Queso Kitchen, Da Dip Ice Cream Bars, Dawg House, Loaded Gastro & Co., CK Sweets, and CornHub LLC.