Wauseon teachers, Board of Ed. approve new 3-year contract

The Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education and the Wauseon Education Association announced this week that they have ratified and approved a three year contract.

This round of negotiations used interest based cooperative strategies, according to officials. Interest based bargaining is beneficial for both parties, and most importantly to the students and community we serve. During negotiations, Wauseon’s core values, equity, partnership, quality schools, were the foundation for every talking point.

The union’s goal statement for negotiations was to attract and retain high quality teachers and maintain and improve the school system for the staff and the children in the community. The union’s focus was contract language which provided similar rights as neighboring districts with regards to preparation time, training, and resources.

The base salary increase will be 0% for 2022-2023 as shared with the community during the Earned Income Tax Levy meetings. The Board understands the need to remain competitive with neighboring communities and included a 2% base raise in the second year, and a wage review for the third year.

Neighboring districts offered their employees covid bonuses in addition to 5 – 9% raises in their contracts in the last few years, according to the release. However, the Wauseon Educational Association understands and respects the financial situation in the district and the sacrifice of the community to support the levy and unanimously approved the proposed contract.

The Wauseon Administrative Team and the Wauseon Education Association and its members said they appreciate the cooperative nature of the negotiations. “Both parties feel that the current contract embodies this community and allows teachers to provide an educational environment where each child is challenged, prepared, and empowered to become a lifelong learner. At Wauseon, we are proud of our tradition of educational excellence focused on Equity, Partnerships and Quality Schools,” the release said.