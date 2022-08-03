Mercy College launching Surgical Technologist program

You’ve seen them in every medical drama, the surgical technologist calmly and efficiently passing instruments to the surgeon. While the surgical technologist may have a small role in Hollywood productions, they are an important part of every surgery and are in high demand in Ohio hospitals.

In response to the need, Mercy College of Ohio, which is part of Mercy Health, has added an Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology to its healthcare degree offerings and is accepting applications for its inaugural class beginning in January.

The lecture coursework for the five-semester degree will be delivered online, and the labs and clinical experiences will take place in Mercy Health facilities in Toledo and Cincinnati. Students can start working as surgical technologist externs after their third semester.

Class size will be limited to ensure quality personal instruction and an optimal learning experience.

Mercy College is hosting a virtual information session on Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.mercycollege.edu/surg-tech.

Participants in the program who already work with or go on to work with Mercy Health can take advantage of Mercy Health’s education benefits to offset tuition costs.

Surgical technologists contribute to the efficiency and safety of each surgery. They assist the surgeon in ensuring well-maintained, and sanitary instruments and play a key role in patients having the best outcomes.

“Becoming a surgical technologist is a great career choice for those with a strong work ethic and attention to detail who want to be part of a team. Surgical technologists can grow in their role and advance in the field while enjoying a great deal of responsibility and autonomy,” said Kimberly A. Watson, EdD, MBA, BS, RHIA, dean of Health Sciences.

While emergency surgeries occur around the clock, most surgical technologists work 36 to 40 hours a week, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution sponsored by Mercy Health. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs in both on-campus and online formats. Mercy College offers degrees at the graduate, bachelor’s, associate level and certificate programs. More information is available at mercycollege.edu.